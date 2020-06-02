Effects of protests on history

SpotShop Media RT @My_Own_Opinions: @MercedesGlobal These are no longer protests. This is becoming all out RIOTS. If history repeats itself from the 196… 3 hours ago

Univ. of Iowa AAUP RT @marylandpubtv: We know from history that both peaceful and violent demonstrations can change the political landscape. Omar Wasow, an as… 11 hours ago

My_Own_Opinions 🇨🇦 @MercedesGlobal These are no longer protests. This is becoming all out RIOTS. If history repeats itself from the… https://t.co/DoyKWJOybQ 12 hours ago

Becky Hartung RT @PBSSoCal: We know from history that both peaceful and violent demonstrations can change the political landscape. @owasow studies the hi… 17 hours ago

PBS SoCal (KOCE) We know from history that both peaceful and violent demonstrations can change the political landscape. @owasow stud… https://t.co/qacZJWJ24n 17 hours ago

Rodrigo RT @MattGrossmann: There is considerable good evidence (often mixed or conditional) about the effects of protests & riots. Social science i… 19 hours ago

Dr. Michael K. Ong Much More Pain Is Coming - History shows that when the shocks pile up, one atop the other, Americans can reach a ti… https://t.co/YHtF4Gw425 22 hours ago