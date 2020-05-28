Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More

Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More

In an updated report, the medical examiner said police killed George Floyd by causing his heart to stop while restraining him.

Watch the latest headlines.

(2:38) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 2, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors [Video]

Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors

Police officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State. Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests [Video]

Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests

All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:03Published