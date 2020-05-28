Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:28s - Published 25 minutes ago Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More In an updated report, the medical examiner said police killed George Floyd by causing his heart to stop while restraining him. Watch the latest headlines. (2:38) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 2, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors



Police officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State. Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 21 hours ago Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests



All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:03 Published 5 days ago