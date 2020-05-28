Mid-Morning Headlines: Officers In St. Paul Kneel In Solidarity, Dozens Of Protestors Arrested And More
In an updated report, the medical examiner said police killed George Floyd by causing his heart to stop while restraining him.
Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestorsPolice officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State.
Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s..
Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight ProtestsAll four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report..