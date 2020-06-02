Pres. Trump Says He’s Ready To Use Military In Response To Protests
With mass protests continuing around the country, President Trump says he is ready to use the military to crack down on protestors.
CBS's Michael George reports from Minneapolis.
Governor Sisolak calls for compassionGovernor Sisolak says that President Trump's actions have encouraged him to speak out. He released a statement saying that "our leaders should be sending a message, and taking time to listen."
President Trump says he will deploy U.S. military to help with riotsPresident Trump is threatening to use military police to curb violence and looting across the country. The president made the remarks as peaceful protests were met with tear gas just blocks away.