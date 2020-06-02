Pres. Trump Says He’s Ready To Use Military In Response To Protests Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:02s - Published 19 minutes ago Pres. Trump Says He’s Ready To Use Military In Response To Protests With mass protests continuing around the country, President Trump says he is ready to use the military to crack down on protestors. CBS's Michael George reports from Minneapolis. (3:02) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 2, 2020 0

