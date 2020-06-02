Global  

Pres. Trump Says He’s Ready To Use Military In Response To Protests

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:02s - Published
With mass protests continuing around the country, President Trump says he is ready to use the military to crack down on protestors.

CBS's Michael George reports from Minneapolis.

(3:02) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 2, 2020

