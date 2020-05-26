Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: ESNT, SIGI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Essent Group's Chairman, CEO and President, Mark Casale, made a $1.66M buy of ESNT, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $33.25 each.

Casale was up about 7.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ESNT trading as high as $35.66 in trading on Tuesday.

Essent Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director William M.

Rue bought $1.31M worth of Selective Insurance Group, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $52.45 a piece.

Selective Insurance Group is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday.