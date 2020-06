Carole Baskin Wins Joe Exotics Zoo

CNN reports that Carole Baskin has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis, Joe Exotic.

A judge ruled in favor of Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in a lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC.

The order gives Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to an animal park with an array of big cats.

GWDC must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days.