What you need to know: June 2

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We now know the condition of a police officer shot in the head in las vegas late monday night... a spokersperson for the metro police says the officer is on life support... metro police are also investing a seperate incident... in which officers shot a suspect they say fired on the federal courthouse in that city... ### a well-known and popular owner of a b-b-q spot is dead... and this morning - the police chief of the community involved has been*fire*.

Louisville police officers and members of the national guard fired shots early monday morning after they say someone in a crowd fired at the officers.

Early investigation has determined the officers involved - did not have their body- cams activated at the time.

The mayor of louisville - has announced the firing of the police chief.

New ovenright - four officers are recovering from gunshot wounds... after protests made their way to a police station in st.

Louis.

Police say the demonstratiion started peacefully... but turned violent overnight.

It's unclear who fired the shots.

A department spokesperson says the officers' wounds are not life threatening... ### new this morning... california's state prison system is reporting its first known staff death due to the coronavirus.

A 24-year veteran of the corrections department died satruday after recently testing positive for the virus.

The riverside county coroner's office must confirm the official cause of death.

At the san bernadino facility where more than 450 inmates have tested positive.

The califrnia prison system reports nearly 2- thousand active cases statewide.### we now know more details about the death of george floyd... after doctors released the results from an independant autopsy... medical examiners say george floyd died from asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

The doctors joined floyd family attorneys to announce the findings monday..

The new autopsy results differ from the official autopsy named in the criminal complaint against chauvin..

Which cited underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in floyd's system as factors.

As the capital emerges from the fourth straight night of protests.

President trump is threatening to deploy active duty military units to states around the country... the president says he'll do it if governors and local leaders can't get violent protests under control.

Democrats are condemning the president's command for troops to "dominate the streets".

There are democratic presidential primaries in seven states and the district of columbia today.

There are 479 delegates up for grabs today.

Democratic primaries are being held in indiana, maryland, montana, new mexico, pennsylvania, rhode island, south dakota and washington d- c.democratic primaries..

It is unclear how unrest in the nations capitol could affect the voting processs.

