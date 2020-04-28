Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, NXPI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 19.8% of its value.

0
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 2.1%.

Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 29.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 1.5%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 2.4% on the day.




