Touching Moment Between Four-Year-Old and Officer Gives a Carencro Father a Teaching Moment During a

Six... 3 as cities and social media explode with anger over the killing of yet another black man at the hands of police i's not just adults who are being impacted.news 1's cassie schirm is at at the lafayette police department with a story on how young kids are concerned as well.

Tha's right guys now anyone with kids knows kids are like a sponge: and absorb just about everything but do't always fully understand.

I spoke to one father who used an experience while they were out fishing this weekend to break barriers and explain to his little girl what was going on.

Meet alon'e st julien from carencr?- "'m four "she loves to play soccer with her dad along with other kid activities" and clumb up treeslbut this weekend her father took her fishing and he found out that having fun was't the only thing on her mind after they saw a game warden."we are going to the drink machine and she goes oh look the bad officer.

"terrance st julie?- says he never expected her to say that"that worries me because at four years old they should't even have to think about anything like that they should worry about just plain watching garfield the things that""i said just cause what you saw on tv that was just one person but ther's a lot of people that work as a police officers that are good."so terrance took his daughter over to meet the game warden and explained to him why."he was filled with emotions and a big smile on his face and he said thank you about that and they talked about fishing.

"it was a single moment talking about fishing that changed this four year olds perspective."i thought he was a bad one he was just a good one.."tha's why terranc?

Says i's important for everyone to talk to their kids about wha's going on and teach them to be good."they listen and they take in bits and pieces of what we say..if you can still goodness in them so they can grow and they can follow i's like taking care of plants if you do't water them you do't take care of it i's gonna die out but if you take a can instead you instill goodness then there can be a change because the're the future ."a future terrance hopes will be filled with a lot of laughternat laughterand extra lovenat butter fly kisses whether from social media, tv, overheard conversations, or the distress they witness in the faces of those they love, kid psychologists say children know what is going on,tha's why i's important to have that conversion while not instilling fear.

