Notoriously polluted bay in the Philippines cleared due to coronavirus lockdown
Notoriously polluted bay in the Philippines cleared due to coronavirus lockdown

Notoriously polluted bay in the Philippines cleared due to coronavirus lockdown

A notoriously polluted beach in the Philippines has cleared up after months of coronavirus quarantine.

Manila Bay in the country's capital region was plagued with foul smells and garbage earlier this year.

However, Mac Morales was was stunned after seeing the great improvements that the lockdown has done for the body of water.

He said: "I usually avoid walking past Manila Bay because of the smell.

But this time I was surprised because of how clean it was.'' Before the quarantine, the bay used to be filled with locals and tourists so garbage could be found everywhere.

But with the coronavirus restriction avoiding visitors, the bay was kept clean.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have continued with the cleanup drive of the bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.





