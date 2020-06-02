From Glee to Glum: Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Samantha Ware
Samantha Ware says Lea Michele made her life a "living hell" when they co-starred on 'Glee' in 2015.
Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'Lea Michele has been accused of bullying a co-star of her hit show "Glee."
It started when Michele tweeted support for George Flyod, a victim of police brutality.
Actress Samantha Ware quoted..
