Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christian Slater, Amanda Peet On 'Dirty John' Season 2

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Christian Slater, Amanda Peet On 'Dirty John' Season 2

Christian Slater, Amanda Peet On 'Dirty John' Season 2

Season 2 of "Dirty John" tells the story of housewife Betty Broderick.

Show stars Christian Slater and Amanda Peet say "Dirty John" gave them both the juicy roles they were looking for.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Amanda Peet Talks About Her New Role as Betty Broderick in 'Dirty John' Season 2

Amanda Peet is opening up about the brand new season of Dirty John, which this time focuses on Betty...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert How Amanda Peet Transforms Into Killer Betty Broderick https://t.co/br4vUAkWmv Via @USATODAY 30 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Watch: @ChristianSlater and #AmandaPeet say season 2 of #DirtyJohn has given them really juicy roles https://t.co/8vey6eS3VT 1 hour ago

tbird765

ToniWanKanobi @mrsdclemons @JMM621 This is a new one with Amanda Peet and Christian Slater 2 hours ago

bjeaglefeather

Bradley Jon Eaglefeather RT @Streamlab_za: IndieWire ‘Betty Broderick Story’ Review: A Sordid True Crime Gets a Surprisingly Compassionate Telling: Amanda Peet and… 2 hours ago

Streamlab_za

Streamlab ZA IndieWire ‘Betty Broderick Story’ Review: A Sordid True Crime Gets a Surprisingly Compassionate Telling: Amanda Pee… https://t.co/5KYJv6C4Mx 2 hours ago

thesurfreport

Diane Gordon FYI - if you’re interested in scripted TV, the new edition of #DirtyJohn: Betty, the Betty Broderick Story, begins… https://t.co/GN2opIdAvU 3 hours ago

CardellHoward5

Cardell Howard RT @NBCPhiladelphia: ’Dirty’ Secrets: Christian Slater, Amanda Peet Dish on Season 2 of ‘Dirty John’ https://t.co/iih5RA51bE https://t.co/S… 5 hours ago

FTDJLEE3030

FTDBEV RT @latimes: Betty Broderick is coming back to TV. What to know about the real-life murder case https://t.co/hIbXrXFJCP 6 hours ago