New Zealand Expected to Lift All Coronavirus Restrictions After 11 Days of No Reported Cases
One of the countries that has been at the forefront of the coronavirus response could lift all restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.
Lina Dutky RT @thehill: New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases https://t.co/vTnfVQV7aI https:… 36 minutes ago
BloombergQuint France’s Finance Minister vowed not to raise taxes, even as the #CoronavirusPandemic dealt a bigger blow to the eco… https://t.co/jNwpuUYp9E 1 hour ago
DANVZLA New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases https://t.co/5TXew042A8 2 hours ago
hypervocal New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases… https://t.co/dZjWxYOTtc 2 hours ago
Raymond Cooke RT @Hotpage_News: New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases - #COVID19 #Coronavirus #… 3 hours ago
Hotpage News New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases - #COVID19… https://t.co/XhSN13ze1M 3 hours ago
oscar leon ocampo New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases https://t.co/EcdpAw0Lqi 3 hours ago
oscar leon ocampo New Zealand expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after 11 days without new cases https://t.co/mQycT4Zj1a 3 hours ago
Fishermen Brothers Unearth Horn Thousands of Years Old Belonging to Wild Cattle Species!One of the countries that has been at the forefront of the coronavirus response could lift all restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.
India to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictionsIt has given states the power to do the same in non-high risk areas, even though the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.