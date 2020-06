Biden lambasts Trump in impassioned speech Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 21:28s - Published 1 hour ago Biden lambasts Trump in impassioned speech Former Vice President Joseph Biden has outlined a series of election promises - from police reform to investment in Obamacare. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Sanders Supporters Lukewarm On Biden



Bernie Sanders dropped out fo the Presidential race. He endorsed Joe Biden and asked his followers to vote for him. According to NY Times many of Sanders supporters, however, are torn whether to vote.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published on April 20, 2020