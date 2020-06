A peaceful protest took place in Astoria Park, New York City, New York, on Monday (June 1), while protestors hold signs to get their point across.

Peaceful protest for George Floyd in Astoria Park New York City

A peaceful protest took place in Astoria Park, New York City, New York, on Monday (June 1), while protestors hold signs to get their point across.

While other cities are experiencing damages and looting, New Yorkers gather together to protest peacefully that 'Black Lives Matter.'

Signs held read: "White silence = violence." "COVID-19 isn't the only killer." "Peace and justice for George Floyd." "Racism is a pandemic."