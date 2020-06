TEAM INDIA TO HAVE FOUR-PHASE TRAINING SCHEDULE POST-COVID LOCKDOWN | OneIndia News

BCCI has ensured that they are working on organising a training camp for the top Indian cricketers.

The board, however, didn't commit to any time frame under prevailing circumstances.Though COVID-19 cases continue to rise significantly in India and the number of patients are inching towards the 2 lakh mark, the central government has been taking gradual steps to open up the economy.