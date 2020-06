GoFundMe for George Floyd's Family Tops $9M Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 49 minutes ago GoFundMe for George Floyd's Family Tops $9M A GoFundMe set up for George Floyd’s family has raised more than $9 million in less than a week. 0

