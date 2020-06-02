Global  

Man Charged In Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Joshua Jackson
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Antonio Janifer was arrested in Prince George's County Monday night and charged in the May 20 shooting of Baltimore Police officer Joshua Jackson.

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson Hey guys! Check out my latest article in the @afronews newspaper for this week! Man Charged in Shooting of Baltim… https://t.co/JnW7TqgYDP 1 day ago

afronews

AFRO News Man Charged in Shooting of Baltimore Police Officer https://t.co/5uwUSrozjg @afronews Afro-American Newspapers https://t.co/pnqHehsi2s 1 day ago

RL26VA

Ryan Lewis RT @BaltimorePolice: UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting. June 14, 2020 -2300 block of Winchester Street. Detectives have arrested 30-year… 4 days ago

WILKDOGG52

WILKDOGG52 Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Baltimore police officer Sunday https://t.co/V3R1aOL2Vv #SmartNews 4 days ago

wer4navy

Liberty Christopher Earl Charged In Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer Sunday https://t.co/s6FJeKKSoe 4 days ago

TruthSeekers111

Truth_Seekers 🇺🇸 RT @TruthSeekers111: Officer clearing crowd shot early Sunday; suspect charged An officer is stable condition after he was shot while attem… 4 days ago

TruthSeekers111

Truth_Seekers 🇺🇸 Officer clearing crowd shot early Sunday; suspect charged An officer is stable condition after he was shot while at… https://t.co/jKN4TZr2hw 4 days ago

brianlo26847525

brian logan Open SmartNews to read 'Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Baltimore police officer Sunday' here:… https://t.co/Ha5VIJRUr1 4 days ago


