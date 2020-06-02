Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests Scheduled For Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Protests Scheduled For Tuesday

Protests Scheduled For Tuesday

Tuesday will mark the fourth consecutive day of protests in South Florida with another one set to take place in Miami.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Most SE Asia stocks extend rally to scale multi-month highs

Most Southeast Asian markets extended multi-day rallies on Tuesday, as re-opening of regional...
Bangkok Post - Published

'First Super Tuesday Of The COVID Era': Voting Amidst Protests, Pandemic

Despite the health risks and political unrest, today is still an election day in eight states and...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

J_D_B_75

JDB75 @CeeGeeWrite Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas also said her department had information that indicated… https://t.co/WsecKG6rOU 1 minute ago

magshubbard

Princess Mononokia RT @colleen_s: Protests scheduled in NYC today, Tuesday: -1pm: Foley Square -5pm: Stonewall Inn -6pm: 5th Ave/Prospect Pl, BK -6pm: Mott Av… 3 minutes ago

imdancarroll

Dan Carroll RT @benwassertweet: feel free to put this info on a black square Protests scheduled in NYC today, Tuesday June 2nd: 1pm: Foley Square 5pm:… 8 minutes ago

bgroves25

Brenda Groves 💙💚🏰 @KING5Seattle do you have any information regarding scheduled protests in downtown Seattle this afternoon, Tuesday… https://t.co/sQ8F914GIw 11 minutes ago

professorriley5

Alexis Riley RT @YaBoyMuck: Protests scheduled in NYC today, Tuesday: -1pm: Foley Square -5pm: Stonewall Inn -6pm: 5th Ave/Prospect Pl, BK -6pm: Mott Av… 13 minutes ago

ijexel

JEX RT @AtJive: Protests scheduled in NYC today, Tuesday: -1pm: Foley Square -5pm: Stonewall Inn -6pm: 5th Ave/Prospect Pl, BK -6pm: Mott Ave T… 28 minutes ago

brownskinneddx

Tigga RT @YaBoyMuck: @badnewsb_ Protests scheduled in NYC today, Tuesday: -1pm: Foley Square -5pm: Stonewall Inn -6pm: 5th Ave/Prospect Pl, BK -6… 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd Death: More Protests Planned In Maryland Tuesday [Video]

George Floyd Death: More Protests Planned In Maryland Tuesday

George Floyd Death: More Protests Planned In Maryland Tuesday

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:05Published
Joe Biden Speaks In Philadelphia, Calls Recent Protests 'Wake Up Call' [Video]

Joe Biden Speaks In Philadelphia, Calls Recent Protests 'Wake Up Call'

The former vice president called on Congress to pass legislation to outlaw chokeholds by police and to move on other reforms toward social justice.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:53Published