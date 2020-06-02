Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd’s Public Viewing, Funeral, Homegoing Celebration Planned In Houston

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published
George Floyd’s Public Viewing, Funeral, Homegoing Celebration Planned In Houston

George Floyd’s Public Viewing, Funeral, Homegoing Celebration Planned In Houston

Houston-native George Floyd is coming home.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamiltonStrick1

DHStrickl RT @HamiltonStrick1: George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota https://t.co/p5QqBpuwi… 3 minutes ago

HamiltonStrick1

DHStrickl George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota… https://t.co/hWArWLowi1 5 minutes ago

WRALLena

Lena Tillett RT @WRAL: Just In: Public viewing, private memorial for George Floyd to be Saturday in Raeford https://t.co/wZyhbAEQU1 17 minutes ago

implurnt

Implurnt George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information, https://t.co/uIH9BZp3WR 18 minutes ago

HEELBeavans

Christopher Beavans RT @ABC11_WTVD: George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota https://t.co/PmVYZxFTz6 23 minutes ago

AdrianaatNMSU

Adriana M. Chávez RT @AmandaKFOX_CBS: Official funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston, Texas next week. George Floyd's family and loved… 32 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information https://t.co/ICKl2W3wUk 35 minutes ago

newhitsingle

New Hits Singles George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information, https://t.co/eJMaZK4UsJ 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Looting on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles During Protest [Video]

Looting on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles During Protest

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Looters break glass and swarm into stores along Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. It was a free-for-all. Cars pulled up as..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:34Published
Local Community Reacts To Violent East Liberty Protest [Video]

Local Community Reacts To Violent East Liberty Protest

KDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke with local community members after a George Floyd protest turned violent in East Liberty Monday evening.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published