George Floyd’s Public Viewing, Funeral, Homegoing Celebration Planned In Houston
Houston-native George Floyd is coming home.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.
Katie Johnston reports.
DHStrickl RT @HamiltonStrick1: George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota https://t.co/p5QqBpuwi… 3 minutes ago
DHStrickl George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota… https://t.co/hWArWLowi1 5 minutes ago
Lena Tillett RT @WRAL: Just In: Public viewing, private memorial for George Floyd to be Saturday in Raeford https://t.co/wZyhbAEQU1 17 minutes ago
Implurnt George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information, https://t.co/uIH9BZp3WR 18 minutes ago
Christopher Beavans RT @ABC11_WTVD: George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota https://t.co/PmVYZxFTz6 23 minutes ago
Adriana M. Chávez RT @AmandaKFOX_CBS: Official funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston, Texas next week.
George Floyd's family and loved… 32 minutes ago
Lovable Daniels George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information https://t.co/ICKl2W3wUk 35 minutes ago
New Hits Singles George Floyd Memorial & Public Viewing Information, https://t.co/eJMaZK4UsJ 35 minutes ago
Looting on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles During ProtestOccurred on May 30, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Looters break glass and swarm into stores along Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. It was a free-for-all. Cars pulled up as..
Local Community Reacts To Violent East Liberty ProtestKDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke with local community members after a George Floyd protest turned violent in East Liberty Monday evening.