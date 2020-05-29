KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/2)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!



Tweets about this Mary Ours RT @KDKA: #WEATHER While morning rain will make way for a pleasant afternoon today, we're looking at a chance of strong storms soon. Be sur… 4 hours ago KDKA #WEATHER While morning rain will make way for a pleasant afternoon today, we're looking at a chance of strong storm… https://t.co/ERYbydg71I 6 hours ago KDKA RT @KristinEmery: Nice afternoon and evening but rain returns soon in my forecast next on @KDKA news at 4 PM! https://t.co/qjQXwjIHhG 23 hours ago Kristin Emery Nice afternoon and evening but rain returns soon in my forecast next on @KDKA news at 4 PM! https://t.co/qjQXwjIHhG 23 hours ago KDKA WEATHER: A cold front moving in from the northeast could bring strong storms this afternoon. Get ready for the week… https://t.co/6qI0wXk3OF 4 days ago KDKA WEATHER: Morning showers could turn into afternoon storms as remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha move through the are… https://t.co/jCuO5rSHXV 5 days ago ICP RT @RonSmileyWx: We are bringing the heat today. Temps are already in the 80s as we head into the afternoon. I have today's hot forecast… 1 week ago Ron Smiley 😄 We are bringing the heat today. Temps are already in the 80s as we head into the afternoon. I have today's hot fo… https://t.co/dgOuWHNhPH 1 week ago