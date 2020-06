Hilarious chihuahua remake of the Latin American singer 'Luis Miguel' in Mexico

Toto, a chihuahua in Manzanillo, Mexico, has a remake of the Latin American signer 'Luis Miguel' of his music video for 'La Incondicional.'

This hilarious skit was filmed on May 26, 2020, where the chihuahua is dressed as a pilot and wears sunglasses, just like in the original video.

Luis Miguel is famously known to have dated Mariah Carey between 1998-2001.

