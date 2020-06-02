Global  

NATIONAL: Officer, state trooper hit by vehicle in New York, protests escalate nationwide

NATIONAL: Officer, state trooper hit by vehicle in New York, protests escalate nationwide

NATIONAL: Officer, state trooper hit by vehicle in New York, protests escalate nationwide

An officer and state trooper were hit by a vehicle in New York Monday night during protests, as protests nationwide escalated.

NEW YORK..AN OFFICER AND A STATE TROOPERWERE HIT BY A VEHICLE ANDSERIOUSLY INJURED.THE DRIVERS AND THE PASSENGERSIN THE CAR WERE IMMEDIATELYTAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY.AND HERE'S A LOOK AT OTHERCITIES..IN ATLANTA - SWAT TEAMS ANDOFFICERS HAD TO PUSH CROWDSBACK AS THE CURFEW SET IN.IN LOS ANGELES - LOOTERSTARGETED PHARMARCIES...KNOCKING OUT GLASS AND RUNNINGOFF WITH ITEMS.IN WASHINGTON, D-C -HELICOPTERS WERE BROUGHT IN TODISPERSE CROWDS.AND IN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA -CROWDS WERE MET WITH TEAR GASAFTER OFFICERS SAY SOMEPROTESTERS WERE TRYING TO KNOCKDOWN STATUES.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS NOWTHREATENING TO USE MILITARYPOLICE




