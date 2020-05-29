Health Secretary praises BAME healthcare workers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the role played by BAME medical and care workers following the PHE report on the impact of the virus across different groups.

At the Downing Street press conference he said: “This is a particularly timely publication, because right across the world, people are angry about racial injustice.

“And I get that.

Black lives matter.

“And I want to say this to everyone who works in the NHS and in social care: I value the contribution that you make, everybody equally."