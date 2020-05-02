Dashcam captures moment three men steal from shop in western England

Global  

This is the shocking moment three men were captured stealing three cases of alcohol, including two multipacks of Corona beer from the convenience store, One Stop in Midsomer Norton, England.

The outrageous dashcam footage from Thursday (May 28) at 3:38 pm shows three masked men walking into the shop and soon after, running out with the stolen goods.

The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Newsflare: "I had just pulled into the shop car park when I spotted three people acting suspiciously down the side of the shop.

"They were putting their t-shirts over their heads to cover their faces, so I kept my dashcam rolling in case anything happened.

Sure enough, moments after entering the shop the door flew open again and they made off with a case of alcohol each."

