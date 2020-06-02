Dwayne Johnson Posts Moving Tribute to George Floyd

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to Instagram to add his voice to the enormous amount of people calling for justice in the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered on May 25 by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In his post, Johnson criticized “cop code,” questioning why Floyd’s murderer didn’t equate it to a “moral code.” Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram He then called for “greater accountability,” suggesting the issues stretch beyond a single officer being held accountable.

Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Johnson ended his post by calling for the normalization of “equality,” saying it’s the only way “we ultimately win.” Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram