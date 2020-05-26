Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, SFE

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Middleby, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert A.

Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of MIDD, for a cost of $68.12 each, for a total investment of $183,932.

Nerbonne was up about 10.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MIDD trading as high as $75.42 at last check today.

Middleby is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Nerbonne bought MIDD at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $704,258 at an average of $76.18 per share.

And on Monday, Director Joseph M.

Manko Jr. bought $108,319 worth of Safeguard Scientifics, buying 16,927 shares at a cost of $6.40 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Manko Jr. bought SFE on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $373,776 at an average of $6.65 per share.

Safeguard Scientifics is trading up about 8.4% on the day Tuesday.

So far Manko Jr. is in the green, up about 9.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.03.