Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, SFE

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, SFE

Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, SFE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Middleby, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert A.

Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of MIDD, for a cost of $68.12 each, for a total investment of $183,932.

Nerbonne was up about 10.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MIDD trading as high as $75.42 at last check today.

Middleby is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Nerbonne bought MIDD at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $704,258 at an average of $76.18 per share.

And on Monday, Director Joseph M.

Manko Jr. bought $108,319 worth of Safeguard Scientifics, buying 16,927 shares at a cost of $6.40 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Manko Jr. bought SFE on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $373,776 at an average of $6.65 per share.

Safeguard Scientifics is trading up about 8.4% on the day Tuesday.

So far Manko Jr. is in the green, up about 9.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.03.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: ESNT, SIGI [Video]

Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: ESNT, SIGI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: HFFG, ANDE [Video]

Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: HFFG, ANDE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published