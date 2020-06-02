Dwayne Johnson Posts Moving
Tribute to George Floyd Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently
took to Instagram to add his voice to
the enormous amount of people calling for
justice in the murder of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered on May 25
by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In his post, Johnson criticized
“cop code,” questioning why
Floyd’s murderer didn’t equate
it to a “moral code.” Dwayne Johnson,
via Instagram He then called for “greater accountability,”
suggesting the issues stretch beyond a
single officer being held accountable.
Dwayne Johnson,
via Instagram Johnson ended his post by
calling for the normalization
of “equality,” saying it’s the
only way “we ultimately win.” Dwayne Johnson,
via Instagram