Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo
Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic
was chronicled on the hit
Netflix show, 'Tiger King.'
According to CNN, Baskin's
Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a lawsuit against
Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC (GWDG).
GWDG was previously owned by
Joe Exotic, whose real name is
Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.
A judge ruled in favor of Big Cat Rescue Corporation
on Monday, giving Baskin 16 acres of land in
Garvin County, Oklahoma, several cabins and vehicles.
Baskin had criticized Maldonado-
Passage's animal park for years,
claiming he was abusing animals.
In 2011, Maldonado-Passage was
ordered to pay Baskin $1 million in a
trademark infringement lawsuit.
In 2016, Baskin filed a second suit against Maldonado-
Passage, claiming he had transferred the Oklahoma
property to his mother in an attempt to evade creditors.
Now, a federal judge has ordered the
property to be turned over to Baskin.
GWDG must "vacate the Zoo Land premises
within 120 days of service of this Order ...
Vacation of premises shall also require
removal of all zoo animals from the zoo Land." Maldonado-Passage was convicted last year
for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill Baskin.
He is currently serving a 22-year sentence.