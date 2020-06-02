Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King.'

According to CNN, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC (GWDG).

GWDG was previously owned by Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

A judge ruled in favor of Big Cat Rescue Corporation on Monday, giving Baskin 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, several cabins and vehicles.

Baskin had criticized Maldonado- Passage's animal park for years, claiming he was abusing animals.

In 2011, Maldonado-Passage was ordered to pay Baskin $1 million in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

In 2016, Baskin filed a second suit against Maldonado- Passage, claiming he had transferred the Oklahoma property to his mother in an attempt to evade creditors.

Now, a federal judge has ordered the property to be turned over to Baskin.

GWDG must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order ... Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the zoo Land." Maldonado-Passage was convicted last year for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill Baskin.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence.