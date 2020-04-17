A Record $65B of Stock Was Sold in May as Companies Issue Shares to Raise Cash Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published 26 minutes ago A Record $65B of Stock Was Sold in May as Companies Issue Shares to Raise Cash U.S. companies have just sold the largest monthly total of stock ever as the country continues to face the economic repercussions of the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: LOW,LYB,LAMR,OMC,WSM



The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents per share, payable August 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2020. LyondellBasell,.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago Daily Dividend Report: COST,TGP,AON,BK,CE



Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 65 to 70 cents per share, or $2.80 on.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:21 Published on April 17, 2020