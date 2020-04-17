Global  

A Record $65B of Stock Was Sold in May as Companies Issue Shares to Raise Cash

A Record $65B of Stock Was Sold in May as Companies Issue Shares to Raise Cash

A Record $65B of Stock Was Sold in May as Companies Issue Shares to Raise Cash

U.S. companies have just sold the largest monthly total of stock ever as the country continues to face the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

