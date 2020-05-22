COVID-19 testing continues at site of former BMO Harris Bradley Center
Pick 'N Save and Kroger Health are extending the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing happening at the site of the former BMO Harris Bradley Center in downtown Milwaukee.
Sam Wunderle RT @RacineCounty: A three-day surge community testing clinic began today at Case High School and continues through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.… 14 hours ago
Racine County A three-day surge community testing clinic began today at Case High School and continues through Thursday, 9 a.m. t… https://t.co/0mJz3r6TR6 14 hours ago
NCdotGov RT @NCNationalGuard: #COVID19NC Testing continued with our 42nd Civil Support Team supporting a drive-thru test site for the community at D… 17 hours ago
Port St. Lucie .@StLucieGOV's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site continues today and happens daily through Friday, June 5.
The test… https://t.co/tKP2mbRTJ2 19 hours ago
North Georgia Health Reminder: Pop-Up Site for FREE #COVID19 Testing by public health in Blue Ridge is happening TODAY from 9 to Noon at… https://t.co/wooW6LaT4O 20 hours ago
NC National Guard #COVID19NC Testing continued with our 42nd Civil Support Team supporting a drive-thru test site for the community a… https://t.co/CQgl0Y6Lwu 2 days ago
Abdul Enoch Abraham RT @LamonicaMciver: Neighborhood COVID-19 testing continues tomorrow on 7th Avenue. This site is open to all City of Newark residents. #Get… 2 days ago
Healthier Middlesex @MiddlesexCntyNJ continues to provide #COVID testing for county residents. The drive up site has shifted to @PWAYNJ… https://t.co/u214a8NeqN 5 days ago
Free Coronavirus Testing Offered At Pepsi CenterThose who want a COVID-19 test must register online before going to the drive-up site.
Free, drive-up COVID-19 testing facility to open at Pepsi Center, test 500 symptomatic people a dayThe city of Denver will open a new free, drive-up testing site at the Pepsi Center Friday that will test 500 people a day to start with but could test up to 1,000 on a daily basis, Mayor Michael..