Crews Continue To Search For Missing Swimmer In Potomac River Near Great Falls
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services got a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
Saying a young man had jumped from the cliffs on the Virginia side into the river and hadn't resurfaced.
Katie Johnston reports.
Woman rescued after going over falls at Little River Canyon in AlabamaA 21-year-old woman was rescued after she washed over the falls at Little River Canyon in Alabama, officials said.
Search Crews Hoping To Resume Search Of Ohio River Soon For Missing BoySearch crews are hoping to continue searching for a boy who fell into the Ohio River in Beaver County earlier this week; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.