Crews Continue To Search For Missing Swimmer In Potomac River Near Great Falls

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services got a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

Saying a young man had jumped from the cliffs on the Virginia side into the river and hadn't resurfaced.

Katie Johnston reports.

