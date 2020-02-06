Cookout Shooting Arrest - 6/2/20

An arrest is made after an argument in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant ends in gunfire.

An arrest is made after an argument in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant ends in gunfire.éé 21-year-old clintuan docher is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

éé he's expected to make a court appearance this afternoon to have his bond set.

éé the shooting happened the night of may 15th in the cookout parking lot in columbus.éé investigators believe docher got into an argument with another driver, which led to the shooting.

éé no one was injured in the shooting.

éé a car was hit by a bullet during the incident.