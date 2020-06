Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains

The Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the media about the enhancement of Covid-testing capacity in India.

ICMR's Dr Nivedita Gupta said that from around 20,000 daily tests in March, India has reached the milestone of around 1.2 lakh daily tests now.

She also said that many indigenous testing platforms have been recruited to increase capacity.

