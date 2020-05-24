Joe Biden: ‘We Are A Nation Exhausted’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania about anti-racism protests and President Donald Trump’s response to the nationwide movement.
Catherine #BidenHarris DemCastOR 🆘 RT @JoeNeguse: “We are a nation in pain. We must not let our pain destroy us.”
“We’re a nation in pain,” he said. “We must not let our pain destroy us.”
“We’re a nation in pain,” he said. “We must not let our pain destroy us.”
Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to ProtestJoe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that..
'The country is crying out for leadership' -BidenDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America and blasted President Donald Trump's response to protests over racism and police..