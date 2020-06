Linda Cardellini On Potential Third Season Of 'Dead To Me'

Fans of "Dead to Me" know that Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate have one of the best, and one of the most messed up relationships on TV.

So, of course, Cardellini tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel that she was nervous to see how things would play out for Judy and Jen in season 2.

Plus, the actress reveals if a third season is on the way.