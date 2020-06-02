Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters

Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters

Volunteers from across the community came together to help clean up and restore Van Nuys businesses which were looted and vandalized during protests Monday evening.

Kandiss Crone reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Looters Hit Hollywood, Van Nuys Amid Peaceful Protests [Video]

Looters Hit Hollywood, Van Nuys Amid Peaceful Protests

Looters and vandals raided businesses in Hollywood and Van Nuys Monday. Kara Finnstrom and Kandiss Crone report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:47Published
Fire Breaks Out In Van Nuys As Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies Targeted With Fireworks [Video]

Fire Breaks Out In Van Nuys As Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies Targeted With Fireworks

A fire with heavy smoke broke out in Van Nuys as Riverside County sheriff's deputies attempted to disperse demonstrators.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:09Published