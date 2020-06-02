Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:30s - Published 50 minutes ago Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters Volunteers from across the community came together to help clean up and restore Van Nuys businesses which were looted and vandalized during protests Monday evening. Kandiss Crone reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend