Volunteers Help Clean Up Van Nuys Businesses After Looters
Volunteers from across the community came together to help clean up and restore Van Nuys businesses which were looted and vandalized during protests Monday evening.
Kandiss Crone reports.
Looters Hit Hollywood, Van Nuys Amid Peaceful ProtestsLooters and vandals raided businesses in Hollywood and Van Nuys Monday. Kara Finnstrom and Kandiss Crone report.
Fire Breaks Out In Van Nuys As Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies Targeted With FireworksA fire with heavy smoke broke out in Van Nuys as Riverside County sheriff's deputies attempted to disperse demonstrators.