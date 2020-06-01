Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of
His Black Lives Matter Posts In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote,
"If this is a remotely controversial statement
to you, feel free to unfollow me." Detractors in the comments section weren't happy,
with some critics writing #AllLivesMatter.
Rogen wasn't having it, cursing at
individual critics and telling them to
stop watching his movies.
Seth Rogen, via Instagram The actor's fans reveled in his brashness, with one
tweeting, "I love Seth Rogen’s approach to racists." @workshopcraft,
via Twitter To help jailed protesters, Rogen has also sent a large donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.