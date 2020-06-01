Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me." Detractors in the comments section weren't happy, with some critics writing #AllLivesMatter.

Rogen wasn't having it, cursing at individual critics and telling them to stop watching his movies.

Seth Rogen, via Instagram The actor's fans reveled in his brashness, with one tweeting, "I love Seth Rogen’s approach to racists." @workshopcraft, via Twitter To help jailed protesters, Rogen has also sent a large donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.