Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me." Detractors in the comments section weren't happy, with some critics writing #AllLivesMatter.

Rogen wasn't having it, cursing at individual critics and telling them to stop watching his movies.

Seth Rogen, via Instagram The actor's fans reveled in his brashness, with one tweeting, "I love Seth Rogen’s approach to racists." @workshopcraft, via Twitter To help jailed protesters, Rogen has also sent a large donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Seth Rogen Repeatedly Shuts Down Critics of His "Black Lives Matter" Post

Seth Rogen has made his stance very clear. On Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sparked...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

soysolylunaymar

jas RT @thehill: “F-ck off,” Seth Rogen told one "All Lives Matter" commenter. “You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit.” ht… 20 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts [Video]

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter

Adam Lambert has urged his right wing critics to stop following him on instagram, after they took aim at the Queen singer for his support of the US Black Lives Matter protests.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published