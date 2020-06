Powerful speech at site of George Floyd’s killing by police on the one-week anniversary Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 32 minutes ago Powerful speech at site of George Floyd’s killing by police on the one-week anniversary The site where George Floyd was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck was the site of a powerful speech one week later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The site where George Floyd was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck was the site of a powerful speech one week later. On Monday (June 1), the block turned into a memorial of peaceful protesting and community building on Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'The country is crying out for leadership' -Biden



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed in a speech to try to heal the racial divide in America and blasted President Donald Trump's response to protests over racism and police.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:02 Published 32 minutes ago Bank of America to Invest $1B to Fight Racial, Economic Inequality



Bank of America announces $1 billion pledge to fight against racial and economic inequality as the nation reels from protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17 Published 2 hours ago