LawCall: Law Office Staffing During Coronavirus

Attorney Tommy Siniard discusses how the their law office is conducting legal activities during the pandemic.

Tommy siniard from siniard, timberlake & league is with us tonight.

>> tommy siniard: hey, missharon, i think we're six feet a apart.

>> sharon doviet: we've been wiping everything with clorox wipes.

>> tommy siniard: i'm so wide it's hard to be six feet away and still on the camera.

>> sharon doviet: what is your office doing now?

>> tommy siniard: last week we were 20 hours and we're being flexible with our staff who have been just fantastic.

Next week we're going to try to go to 25 or 30.

Of course, we're letting the spread of our staff is further away, we want people not all there at the same time.

Some are staying later in the evening and some coming earlier.

Everybody is doing work from home, including the lawyers.

We're doing, you know, teleconferencing depositions, we're talking to judges over facebook, which is real weird.

>> sharon doviet: it's weird to have a zoom hearing.

>> tommy siniard: by and large, you know, we're trying to move that way very safely.

If you come to the front door of our office, it's locked, but if you will call, we come down.

If you don't have a mask, you're required to have one coming in.

We have been sanitizing like crazy.

Washing hands and by the grace of god, we are all covid free right now.

>> sharon doviet: and still taking cases, whether someone wants to meet in person or video conference or phone.

>> by the grace of god, very fortunate, very busy relative to the times.

We've been trying to do -- i won't go through them, but trying to do some charity things here in our own tennessee valley to help.

But, boy, what a time we're living