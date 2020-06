Journalist Deletes Social Media Accounts After Video Of Her Pretending To Board Up Santa Monica Business Goes Viral Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 15 minutes ago Journalist Deletes Social Media Accounts After Video Of Her Pretending To Board Up Santa Monica Business Goes Viral A journalist for the Washington Examiner has deactivated her social media accounts after a video of her pretending to board up a Santa Monica business went viral. 0

