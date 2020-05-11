Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and killed as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.
The Louisville Metro Police Department
said that officers were returning shots
fired at them.
Officials later discovered two police
officers involved in the shooting had
not activated their body cameras.
Mayor Greg Fischer,
via press conference The protests in Louisville, Kentucky, have centered
on the murder of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers
after entering her apartment by force.