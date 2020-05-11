Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and killed as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers were returning shots fired at them.

Officials later discovered two police officers involved in the shooting had not activated their body cameras.

Mayor Greg Fischer, via press conference The protests in Louisville, Kentucky, have centered on the murder of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers after entering her apartment by force.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police chief fired after fatal shooting of black business owner

Barbecue operator David McAtee owned a business near a parking lot where a large crowd had gathered...
CBS News - Published

Steve Conrad out as police chief after Sunday night shooting

Steve Conrad is out as chief of Louisville Metro Police following an officer involved shooting in...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

paigeruenzel__

Paige ruenzel RT @JRFox10: LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville, Kentucky mayor fires police chief, says officers involved in fatal shooting failed to acti… 2 minutes ago

sami_somebody

s a m i RT @Yamiche: UPDATE: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says Police Chief Steve Conrad has been FIRED effective immediately. Fischer said that t… 5 minutes ago

MathewTweet

𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚠 𝙵𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 "Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests" https://t.co/IOjAa1Amvh 10 minutes ago

BeautifullyDior

Teree'🍦 Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests https://t.co/IIeEdrkH9h 11 minutes ago

_imnotandrew

June 25th: Born Sinner. 🎈 RT @_michaelaL: Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests https://t.co/BAAMkbr… 12 minutes ago

_michaelaL

melanchaela. Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests https://t.co/BAAMkbrFbh 12 minutes ago

BrownAmerica_

Brown America News Pay attention Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests https://t.co/O3HZw4zPkB 13 minutes ago

impurfectwitch

Tracy 🖤🏳️‍🌈 "Louisville mayor fires police chief after law enforcement killed an unarmed Black man during protests" https://t.co/M6YP2dI6mq 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours [Video]

A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday. According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Sean Reed shooting protest: Police fire pepper balls into crowd [Video]

Sean Reed shooting protest: Police fire pepper balls into crowd

Protests broke out across Indianapolis, Indiana, after the fatal police shooting of Sean Reed was streamed on Facebook by the now-deceased 21-year-old.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published