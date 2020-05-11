Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and killed as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers were returning shots fired at them.

Officials later discovered two police officers involved in the shooting had not activated their body cameras.

Mayor Greg Fischer, via press conference The protests in Louisville, Kentucky, have centered on the murder of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers after entering her apartment by force.