Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 hour ago Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo Carole Baskin, of Tiger King fame on Netflix, has been awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo. 0

EXOTIC.BASKIN IS NOW THE OWNER OF HISINFAMOUS ANIMAL PARK.AN OKLAHOMA JUDGE RULED INFAVOR OF BASKIN'S BIG CATRESCUE CORPORATION IN ITSLAWSUIT AGAINST JOE EXOTIC'SZOO.THE COURT IS GIVING BASKINCONTROL OF THE 16 ACRE ANIMALPARK IN GARVIN COUNTY,OKLAHOMA, ALONG WITH ITS ARRAYOF BIG CATS.JOE EXOTIC REMAINS IN PRISONFOR HIS ATTEMPT TO HIRE AHITMAN TO KILL CAROLE BASKIN.AN ATTORNEY FOR JEFF LOWE---WHO CURRENTLY OWNS JOE EXOTIC'SPARK--- SAYS - BASKIN'S VICTORYWAS NOT UNEXPECTED.