8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: Remembering George Floyd And The Victims Of Police Brutality

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 08:51s - Published
8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: Remembering George Floyd And The Victims Of Police Brutality

8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: Remembering George Floyd And The Victims Of Police Brutality

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin used lethal force to arrest him.

As Floyd, a black man, lay face down on the street, Chauvin, a white man, kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as Floyd begged for air – and his life.

In tribute to Floyd, the countless black victims of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement, we reflect on the recent vigils held across the world in silence and compassion – for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

