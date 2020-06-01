Tik Tok video on friendship between elephant, child goes viral on social media

A tik tok video on the friendship between a child and elephant went viral on social media from Thiruvananthapuram.

The elephant is recordically above 31 years of age and is a member of the family.

Umadevi, the elephant and the child are seeing each other since the child's birth.

The child, who will be completing 2 years on June 8, 2020 controls the elephant and feeds her.

Umadevi in return takes full care of the child and ensures no harm is caused to her.

The elephant has been in the family from past 7 years, but during the lockdown, the family observed the friendship bond shared between their daughter and the elephant.