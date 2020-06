New Statistics Show How New Jersey Stay-At-Home Orders Have Flattened Curve In State Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 day ago New Statistics Show How New Jersey Stay-At-Home Orders Have Flattened Curve In State There were 708 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 161,545. 0

GOVERNOR MURPHY PREVENTED STATS THAT SHOW HOW STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS FLATTEN THE CURVE IN NEW JERSEY. I ISSUED MY STAY-AT-HOME ORDER ON MARCH 21ST. COVID-19 WAS AT A NEARLY UNSTOPPABLE PACE OF SPREAD. EACH INFECTED PERSON WHETHER THEY WERE SYMPTOMATIC OR ASYMPTOMATIC BY THE WAY WAS SPREADING COVID-19 TO AN AVERAGE OF MORE THAN FIVE OTHER NEW JERSEYANS. WITHIN THREE WEEKS OF OUR STAY-AT-HOME ORDER BEING PUT IN PLACE AND BY THE TIME WHEN OUR HOSPITALS WERE AT THEIR PEAK STRESS, WE HAD CUT THE RATE OF SPREAD TO ROUGHLY ONE TO ONE. AND TODAY THANK GOD THAT RATE OF SPREAD IS LESS THAN ONE TO ONE AND WE NEED TO KEEP IT THAT WAY. THE GARDEN STATE IS NOW 15TH IN THE NATION FOR THE NUMBER OF NEW COVID-19 CASES BUT THE STATE IS STILL NUMBER ONE IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN