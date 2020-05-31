8 Ways to Support Black Lives
If You Can't Attend Protests Over the past week, protestors have gathered
across the United States to take action against
police brutality and systemic racism.
Unfortunately, the U.S. is also in the midst of a pandemic, making protests incredibly risky for those at a higher risk of COVID-19.
Here are eight other ways you can support
black lives if you are unable to attend protests.
1.
Donate to bail funds to support those
who are being unjustly arrested by police
officers during peaceful protests.
2.
Take the time to do research and
educate yourself on what systemic racism
is and why the protests are happening.
3.
Get involved with and donate to
organizations that work to reform
the criminal justice system.
4.
Sign and share petitions that
demand justice and accountability for
the murder of George Floyd.
5.
If you have children, educate
them on the Black Lives Matter
movement and why it is important.
6.
Support black-owned
businesses in your community.
7.
Contact your representatives
on federal, state and local levels
and demand action.
8.
Combat racism in your personal life by calling out
and educating friends and family members who
make racist or ignorant comments.