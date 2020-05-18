Global  

I’m Melting! Love Island’s Olivia Attwood opens up about her botox blues in lockdown

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood opens up about her botox blues in lockdown The reality star barely recognises herself after her filler has dissolved during lockdown, and she hasn't been able to get a top-up as clinics are still closed.

She told The Sun newspaper: Olivia has been booking salon appointments "religiously" for the past 11 years, but everything has been put on hold since the global health crisis.

She told The Sun newspaper: The former 'Love Island' star says she will be the first one through the door when the government lifts the restrictions.

She told The Sun newspaper:

Former 'Love Island' star Olivia Attwood barely recognises herself during lockdown with Botox, and says she is "melting away".

