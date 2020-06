Las Vegas valley company reinvents itself to stay afloat as businesses get back to work Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published 6 hours ago Las Vegas valley company reinvents itself to stay afloat as businesses get back to work Las Vegas businesses are opening back up, but it's definitely not business as usual. A lot of changes are being made to help customers and employees feel safe. 13 Action News Anchor Tricia Kean looks at how one local company has transformed itself as residents get back to work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "THE REBOUND" LAS VEGAS.VALLEY BUSINESSES ARE OPENINGBACK UP.BUT IT'S DEFINITELY NOTBUSINESS AS USUAL.A LOT OF CHANGES ARE BEING MADETO HELP CUSTOMERS ANDEMPLOYEES FEEL SAFE.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN LOOKS AT HOW ONE LOCALCOMPANY...HAS TRANSFORMED ITSELF...AS VALLEY RESIDENTS GET BACKTO WORK.OPENING FOR BUSINESS HAS NEVERSOUNDED SO SWEET FOR BARBARAGARCIA-GROVE AND HER HUSBAND.01.17 BARBARA GARCIA-GROVE: WEKNEW WE NEEDED TO COMPLY AND DOWHAT WAS BEST.THEY KNEW THEY'D BE IN FORADJUSTMENTS AT SQUARE SALON ONFORT APACHE AND WESTCHARLESTON.01.55 BARBARA GARCIA-GROVE: TOPROTECT THE CLIENTS THAT ARECOMING IN.WE WANT THEM TO FEEL SAFE.AS WELL AS OUR EMPLOYEES.THEY ARE OUR MAIN PRIORITY.THEY TURNED TO MT EXHIBITS.THE LOCAL COMPANY DESIGNS ANDBUILDS CUSTOM DISPLAYS FORCONVENTIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.02.20 AL MOLINA: WE SET UP THEBACKGROUNDS.WE BRING IN THE FREIGHT.WE SET UP THE PIPE AND DRAPE.MY COMPANY WOULD COME IN ANDSET UP THE EXHIBITS.BUT JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE,THE PANDEMIC FORCED THEM TOSWITCH THINGS UP.03.19 AL MOLINA: WE HAD A GREATYEAR LAST YEAR.OUR BIGGEST QUARTER WAS COMINGUP ON THE SECOND QUARTER.BIG SHOWS IN ORLANDO, SAN DIEGOAND THEY'VE ALL BEEN CANCELED.WE HAVE SHOWS IN JULY NOW THATHAVE BEEN CANCELED.CO-OWNER AL MOLINA SAYS HISDAUGHTER SPARKED AN IDEA THATKEPT HIM AFLOAT.04.18 AL MOLINA: MY DAUGHTERSAYS DAD, I HAVE A FRIEND WHOHAS A SALON.SHE WANTS TO PUT SOME DIVIDERSIN THERE TO SEPARATE PEOPLE.GIVE THEM SECURITY AND A SENSEOF SAFETY.MT EXHIBITS IS NOW WORKING ONBAR DIVIDERS AND PARTITIONSBETWEEN COUCHES FOR A LAS VEGASCLUB.PLUS, THEY'VE INSTALLED THEIRPRODUCTS IN 16 VALLEY SALONS,INCLUDING SQUARE SALON.03.40 BARBARA GARCIA-GROVE: ATTHE FRONT DESK WE HAVEDIVIDERS.IT'S A CLEAR PARTITION BETWEENTHE GUEST AND THE FRONT DESK.SO THAT'S REALLY IMPORTANT...03.51 IN THE SHAMPOO ROOM, IT'SALSO DIVIDED AS WELL.BARBARA SAYS THE BARRIERS HAVEBEEN A SUCCESSFUL CHANGE, SHEBELIEVES WILL BE AROUND FOR ATHE VERY FIRST ONE WE PUT INMANY OF YOU ARE TRYING TOSUPPORT LOCAL RESTARAUNTS...AND THAT MAY MEAN





