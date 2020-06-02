Project nest fundraiser

Jessie Mercer is now organizing "Project Nest," a fundraiser to support art programs for local youth.

Bid for a chance to win one of 75 birdhouses built by local youth, uniquely painted and designed by local artists.

Saturday june 13th and sunday june 14th 9 a.m.

- 3 p.m.

Rotary plaza sensory garden.

601 wall street in chico.

Do not need to be present to win.

Outdoors with social distancing.

More info.

[email protected] gmail.com.)