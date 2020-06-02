Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George W. Bush Praises Protesters, Takes Subtle Jab At Trump In Statement On George Floyd

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
George W. Bush Praises Protesters, Takes Subtle Jab At Trump In Statement On George Floyd

George W. Bush Praises Protesters, Takes Subtle Jab At Trump In Statement On George Floyd

Former President George W.

Bush issued a statement on Tuesday that addressed the death of George Floyd and the aftermath.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NJConservative_

Politics4US RT @NJConservative_: George W. Bush is a disgrace praising the protesters. https://t.co/K2bnCAKN3c 17 minutes ago

NJConservative_

Politics4US George W. Bush is a disgrace praising the protesters. https://t.co/K2bnCAKN3c 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism [Video]

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd [Video]

Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd

Protesters storm Donald Trump's White House lawn on early Tuesday night (June 2) to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published